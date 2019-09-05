What to watch on TV now

Leading the pack is The Crown season 3 (starring HRH Olivia Colman), which premieres in mid-November. There’s also a final turn from the Modern Family cast on the near horizon, and the latest instalments of The Good Place, Empire, The Blacklist and Peaky Blinders. Plus, of course, there’s a bevy of hot new shows to make excuses to stay in for. They include HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s cult fantasy novels, His Dark Materials, and Netflix’s outlandish dark comedy The Politician, which will make you look at high school politics in a new light.

In the meantime, and before these new gems hit our streaming devices, here’s what we’re watching right now and can recommend — a wildly divergent selection of programmes that’ll resonate no matter what stage of life you are in.

The Kominsky Method

Talking about on-screen chemistry, Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin have it in spades. The Hollywood legends play old friends Kominsky (an acting coach, perfectly portrayed by Douglas) and his long-suffering agent, Norman Newlander. The latter has just lost his wife, the former has money and love troubles. In short, they are a pair of absolute menschen. The dialogue in this series is super-smart. It’s funny and warm. And the list of cameo appearances reads like a who’s who of Tinseltown royalty. Catch up now because a new season is due in a month or two.