A Netflix must see: Fauda

The internationally acclaimed Israeli series Fauda (the word means "chaos" in Arabic) has been dubbed into English and is on Netflix.

This intense, dramatic and disturbing show details the anarchy that ensues after a retired Israeli agent goes back into the field to track down a Palestinian fighter he thought he’d killed. This triggers a cyclone of chaos as both sides fight for retribution.

The cast is stellar, the pace breakneck and every episode ends in a cliff-hanger.

What really makes this show a hard-hitter is that it’s probably not a huge stretch from the truth of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — especially where it highlights the tremendous devastation experienced by families and the effect on everyday life, on both sides, of a fight that seems unending.