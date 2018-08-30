What’s on: movies based on hit books

Movies and series that first made their names in novel form are on circuit right now. Here are a couple that are particularly noteworthy.

The Wife

The film version of acclaimed US author Meg Wolitzer’s The Wife is already garnering Oscar buzz. (She also wrote The Position and The Female Persuasion.) The hype is mainly about Glenn Close’s portrayal of Joan Castleman, a woman who has taken a back seat to her husband, an author who is about to accept the Nobel prize in literature. The couple heads to Stockholm for the award ceremony, and that’s when things take a turn.

This is a film about marriage, choice and sacrifice.