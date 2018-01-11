Drive-ins: Ag pleez deddy . . .

Tapping into this with the tagline "It’s not about the film, but the experience", Drive.in.co brings a pop-up drive-in to various sites throughout Gauteng every month, from Huddle Park golf club and Sylvia’s Market in the east of Johannesburg to Fourways in the north. In this model, audiences vote online for the films (including a child-friendly one), and the most popular two are screened, with people tuning in on their car radios.

The whims of the weather can obviously throw a spanner in the wheel, or reel. But Cape Town’s dry summers offer the ideal setting for open-air movies under the stars, usually accompanied by picnics and lashings of wine.

The Galileo Open Air Cinema screens movies from Tuesdays to Fridays and certain Saturdays and Sundays in venues in and around the Mother City, from wine estates to Kirstenbosch and the V&A Waterfront.

Upcoming movies for January range from the usual suspects to cult and contemporary fare such as The Big Lebowski; The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; The Wedding Crashers and Zootopia.

Middle-class and artisanal

Another difference between the traditional drive-in and the pop-up drive-in or outdoor cinema is the cost and the target audience. While it used to be a cheapish family outing, in some quarters the outdoor cinema concept has gone middle-class and artisanal. Food stalls and gourmet picnic baskets are replacing the greasy-spoon "caf", and at some events you’ll even find glow sticks and selfie booths.

Evidently people are willing to pay to sample something different. For example, a romantic Valentine’s Day movie at Nooitgedacht Wine Estate near Stellenbosch will set you back R225 per person, including live music, a blanket, a welcome drink and a sweet treat.

At Spier wine estate and at Movies in the Park in Umhlanga, it will cost R95 to watch Pretty Woman (clearly the go-to date-night movie of choice) on Valentine’s Day in an idyllic setting. Cape Town’s Castle of Good Hope occasionally doubles up as an outdoor movie theatre, and will be showing the 2017 live-action version of the Beauty and the Beast movie as a fundraiser on February 17, with tickets at R70 apiece.

Even Johannesburg’s rainy summer weather isn’t dampening the popularity of the pop-up drive-in craze — and some are getting creative. At a December outing to the Killarney Country Club for its children’s pyjama drive-in the venue’s Crystal Room, usually reserved for functions and wedding receptions, was decked out with golf carts as an inventive replacement for cars.

Children and parents piled in, armed with blankets and pillows and oozing palpable excitement, to watch the Disney feature Moana on the big screen.

The price of the ticket included popcorn, a soft drink and two rather soggy reheated mini-pizzas — but also the services of child minders, so that parents could enjoy a meal in an adjacent room if they wanted to.

Tanith Madurai (10), who was there with her parents and a friend, said her first experience of a pop-up drive-in — albeit an indoor one — was "quite cool". She says: "At first I didn’t understand as I thought it would be outside and in cars, like you see on TV. So I was a bit disappointed, but it was still nice and a lot of fun."

Tanith said she enjoyed the novelty of watching a film in her pyjamas. "I’d already seen the movie a few times, but this was a different experience. I would definitely do it again. I would actually rather do that than go to the movies."

As for this particular family, our four-year-old daughter’s introduction to the drive-in concept was filled with wonder — and, notably, minus the fear she often associates with darkened cinemas with their overloud and hyperreal assaults on the senses. Perhaps it had something to do with being able to huddle under blankets during the "scary" bits.

Not even the fidgety toddlers and whimpering babies around her could dampen the kick she got out of her first drive-in encounter, which was most certainly not her last. "I enjoyed being in my pyjamas," she said afterwards. "And my favourite part was when Maui trapped Moana in the cave."

Maybe it is really about the movie, after all.