Get ready for Game of Thrones

Season seven is about to hit the screens

06 July 2017 - 09:17 Prakash Naidoo
FIT FOR FANTASY: Godafoss waterfalls in Iceland is one of the locations for the TV series Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones fans have a little over a week to wait before the eagerly awaited season seven hits the screens.

And local fans can catch the show within 24 hours of its US broadcast.

The show’s traditional April premiere was pushed to the US summer by HBO, with the studio being almost fanatically strict about releasing any hint of the content.

The only production detail available is that much of the filming took place in Northern Ireland, Spain and Iceland.

Last year Game of Thrones received 23 prime time Emmy nominations, the most of any nominee for the third year in a row.

The show features a large ensemble cast, including Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.

Dinklage won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 2011 and 2015, as well as a Golden Globe in the same category in 2012.

For Season Seven, look out for several new cast members, including Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper.

Game of Thrones will air on M-Net (DStv 101) on July 17 at 3am and then on prime time at 9.30pm.

