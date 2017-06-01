SundanceTV to launch in SA

When Hollywood actor Robert Redford launched the Sundance Film Festival in 1978, it was intended as a celebration of independent film making, allowing new films and voices from around the world to be seen and heard. And when SundanceTV launched in 1996 it, too, was aimed at independent-minded viewers looking for diverse and challenging content.

This week, SundanceTV will be available to viewers in SA, flighting high-quality independent films, documentaries and original programmes.

Other than showcasing films that were featured at the festival, SundanceTV will also broadcast drama series such as Fear the Walking Dead, Into the Badlands and Breaking Bad, among others.

Another great series on the channel this month is The Son, starring Pierce Brosnan.

It’s a sweeping saga spanning 150 years and three generations of the McCullough family, and is based on Philipp Meyer’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Among the documentaries to look out for are Cries from Syria, which looks at the civil war and crimes against humanity in that country, and I Smile Back, an unflinching portrait of a suburban wife and mother dealing with depression and disillusionment that send her into reckless compulsion.

On the movie side, it’s worth noting writer-director Nicolas Pesce’s debut, The Eyes of My Mother.

SundanceTV launches in SA on June 1 and is on DStv channel 108.