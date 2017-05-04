Life / On The Screen

Prequel TV — a peek into the past

Behold the backstory

04 May 2017 - 21:55 Sarah Buitendach

It’s certainly a case of taking an opportunistic gap, is the "precursor" TV series.

What’s that, you ask? In a nutshell, it’s the idea of capitalising on an old but wildly popular TV show by producing a new series based on it, but set many years before.

Prime Suspect: Tennison is the latest in this genre, following the likes of Endeavour, the successful Morse spin-off.

As the name suggests, Prime Suspect: Tennison is based on the award-winning TV series of the 1990s and 2000s that starred Helen Mirren as the brilliant but complex detective Jane Tennison. This prequel tells the story of the 22-year-old Tennison, then a young police constable in the UK, investigating her first murder case.

Mirren’s shoes are big ones to fill, but Stefanie Martini plays the young Tennison — unsure, learning the ropes and handling ridiculous 1970s workplace sexism — with eagerness and innocence.

It might take you a couple of fairly slow-moving episodes to get into the series, but stick with it and you’ll be rewarded with smart and gripping viewing. It’s also a fantastic visual homage to gritty 1970s Britain, and the accompanying soundtrack is spot on.

The first series is now on ITV Choice (DStv Channel 123).

WATCH THIS: The bad boy of food TV Anthony Bourdain

If you haven’t seen any of his numerous food series, now is the time to binge watch them on Netflix
Life
13 days ago

For the love of food watch this: Chef’s Table on Netflix

It goes inside the lives and kitchens of the world’s most renowned chefs
Life
13 days ago

If you haven’t watched Stranger Things yet, you should

Stranger Things, the Netflix original drama series, could well be a proverbial TV love child of The Goonies and The X-Files
Life
1 month ago

Planet Earth's endless sense of wonder

Planet Earth II reminds us habitats are dwindling, sometimes disappearing
Life
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How to hit a home run
Life / Sport
2.
No Fusion at the David Krut Gallery
Life / Art
3.
BOOKS: Son by Neil Sonnekus
Life / Books
4.
Prequel TV — a peek into the past
Life / On The Screen

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.