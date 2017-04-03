If you haven’t watched Stranger Things yet, you should

Stranger Things, the Netflix original drama series, could well be a proverbial TV love child of The Goonies and The X-Files. If you haven’t watched it yet, you should.

Without giving too much away, it centres on a group of kids in Hawkins, a small town in Indiana, and their search for their friend Will, who disappears. It’s funny and scary and nostalgic. And it will likely end up as one of the best bits of TV this year, having already won big at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The casting is brilliant — it stars award-winning actress Winona Ryder and a band of the most superb young actors to come out of Hollywood in a while. There are eight episodes for you to devour.