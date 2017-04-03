Life / On The Screen

Brilliance on the box

If you haven’t watched Stranger Things yet, you should

Stranger Things, the Netflix original drama series, could well be a proverbial TV love child of The Goonies and The X-Files

03 April 2017 - 08:10 AM Zeenat Moorad

Stranger Things, the Netflix original drama series, could well be a proverbial TV love child of The Goonies and The X-Files. If you haven’t watched it yet, you should.

Without giving too much away, it centres on a group of kids in Hawkins, a small town in Indiana, and their search for their friend Will, who disappears. It’s funny and scary and nostalgic. And it will likely end up as one of the best bits of TV this year, having already won big at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The casting is brilliant — it stars award-winning actress Winona Ryder and a band of the most superb young actors to come out of Hollywood in a while. There are eight episodes for you to devour.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BOOKS: Mamphela Ramphele’s political disaster
Life / Books
2.
LISTEN TO THIS: Longform, a podcast about writing
Life
3.
Abstract: The Art of Design
Life / Art
4.
ROOFTOP BARS: Menus, venues and views
Life / Books

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.