BBC taking over foreign homes one television show at a time

Churcher says the licence fee is the meat and bones of any public broadcaster.

"In that respect I feel for them," he says of the SABC. "Without those funds the SABC probably can’t achieve what it would desire to achieve. This leaves space open for a player like MultiChoice. They also get [criticised] for not bringing [in] new content, but in essence that is not their job. It’s the public broadcaster’s job."

MultiChoice has certainly stepped up for consumers aching for more content — but access comes at a price. A premium DStv subscription costs R789/month.

Aletta Alberts, general manager of content at MultiChoice SA, says while there is a large appetite for locally produced shows, BBC content remains very popular. Shows such as Pointless, Planet Earth and Call the Midwife have kept audiences glued to their screens.

Alberts is responsible for acquiring channels and managing them through their life cycle. She and her team are also responsible for the content on MultiChoice’s Catch Up and DStv Now services.