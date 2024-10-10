Electric future for buses
Cities and private operators see the benefits of new technology, says MAN MD Jan Aichinger
Truck and bus assembler MAN Automotive South Africa is confident of “significant” demand for its electric buses (e-buses) after missing out on a major order from one of its biggest customers. MD Jan Aichinger says local commuter service operators are showing increased interest as the running-cost and environmental benefits of e-buses become clear.
This year, MAN was a leading contender to supply 120 vehicles to Golden Arrow, which already runs more than 1,000 MAN diesel buses. In the event, the order went to Chinese newcomer BYD, a growing force in the global market for electric cars and commercial vehicles. Its e-buses are imported ready-built into South Africa. MAN and other South Africa-based truck and bus companies assemble their vehicles locally: chassis kits are imported but the bus body is built in South Africa using predominately local components. They also employ local labour...
