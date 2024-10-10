Cruising the country on silent
A weekend trip in an electric vehicle turns out to be smooth — and a bargain
10 October 2024 - 05:00
“Switch it on, I want to hear it,” said my wife from outside the passenger window. We hadn’t left the driveway and already were showing ourselves to be newbies in the world of electric vehicles (EVs). As I fumbled for the switch, I recalled the morning’s briefing: no keys, no ignition, no engine warm-up. You get in, select “drive” and go.
The 600km trip through the Cape winelands and Overberg took in a few restaurants and country towns as well as a lodge amid the fynbos...
