The all-electric BMW iX delivers the future of driving, today
BMW is leading the electric vehicle revolution with new models to take you further in comfort and style
The world is plugging into an electric revolution, but for BMW electrification is not new. The premium German vehicle maker produced its first electric vehicle (EV) 50 years ago. Then, in 2011, it demonstrated its long-term commitment to innovation and sustainability when it launched BMW i, a division and a brand dedicated to electrification.
That strategic move led to the launch of the groundbreaking BMW i3 and the i8 supercar, models that spearheaded BMW’s quest to become a global leader in EVs. As the world continues to focus on mitigating the effects of climate change, BMW is expanding its offering with its latest electric models now arriving in SA.
This push for electrified and sustainable vehicles includes the new all-electric iX3 SUV and i4 Gran Coupé, as well as the brand’s flagship EV, the BMW iX.
The iX — a sports activity vehicle with all the hallmarks of BMW design combined with premium characteristics and excellent driving dynamics — immediately dispels many of the myths surrounding EVs. It uses the fifth generation of BMW’s eDrive technology, which enables it to travel up to 630km on a single charge.
You also won’t be hanging around for long if you need to recharge and get on your way, because you can add up to 120km of range in just 10 minutes on a fast charger, less than the time it typically takes to fill up a petrol car and grab a coffee.
If you think you’ll be compromising on performance, then think again: the new iX boasts up to 385kW of power and the iX xDrive50 can sprint to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds. Its all-wheel drive provides superb levels of grip in a range of conditions too, ensuring that the famous BMW philosophy of sheer driving pleasure will live on in the form of electric driving pleasure.
It is also the epitome of comfort, with a spacious interior that offers vast amounts of legroom. This is thanks to the batteries being placed below the floor and the absence of the mechanical components typically associated with a car with an internal combustion engine. Everything, from the materials to the seats themselves, has been designed and engineered to provide lounge-like levels of comfort for the driver and passengers.
Designed very much from the inside out, the iX is not only comfortable and refined but also well connected. It features BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system and the new BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The elegant BMW Curved Display is a piece of design in itself, but the combination of a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display provides access to the many features of the iX, including a range of applications in the BMW ConnectedDrive Store.
Connectivity also means having the latest software — and the iX benefits from over-the-air updates to ensure it is always current.
The vehicle is incredibly safe, with the strongest materials used throughout such as aluminium and carbon fibre-reinforced plastic, and it boasts a range of driving assistance and safety technologies to protect you and your family. These include multiple airbags, Emergency Steer Assist, Lane Control Assistant, active cruise control and the technology required to support future driver self-driving systems.
The new BMW iX shows that BMW is committed to a sustainable future, one where we all do our bit to conserve our planet without compromising on the levels of comfort and performance we expect.
The future is here and, with the new BMW iX, you really can drive tomorrow, today.
This article was paid for by BMW.
