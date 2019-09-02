Book your AdForum seat to shift the gears of automotive advertising
A panel of industry experts gets under the chassis of the latest motoring ads
More than half a million new vehicles were sold in SA in 2018, generating sales revenues of R503bn. While the automotive sector may be highly lucrative, the competition for market share is equally fierce. Automotive brands need to work harder than ever before.
Forging their appeal in the minds of buyers – through effective advertising strategies – lies at the heart of success.
How do vehicle manufacturers translate technical innovation to captivate an audience? How do they tell a brand story that elevates aspirations of ownership? How do they use creative advertising to overtake the competition and grab pole position?
Join our panel of industry experts as they get under the chassis of the latest ad campaigns to hit SA’s consumers … it’s a ride geared for automotive marketers.
Brand adverts up for review:
- Audi
- BMW
- Ford
- Hyundai
- Kia Motors
- Mahindra
- Mazda
- Nissan
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
Panel members include:
- Deon Wiggett, founder and creative director, Fairly Famous
- Brenda Khumalo, client lead, Wunderman SA
- Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager, Ornico
- John Davenport, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide Johannesburg
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: September 13 2019
- Time: 7am to 9am
- Venue: Houghton, Johannesburg
- Tickets: R325 ex VAT
To book your seat, visit the Tiso Blackstar Events website or contact Jade Fleishman on FleishmanJ@tisoblackstar.co.za.