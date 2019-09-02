Book your AdForum seat to shift the gears of automotive advertising

More than half a million new vehicles were sold in SA in 2018, generating sales revenues of R503bn. While the automotive sector may be highly lucrative, the competition for market share is equally fierce. Automotive brands need to work harder than ever before.

Forging their appeal in the minds of buyers – through effective advertising strategies – lies at the heart of success.

How do vehicle manufacturers translate technical innovation to captivate an audience? How do they tell a brand story that elevates aspirations of ownership? How do they use creative advertising to overtake the competition and grab pole position?

Join our panel of industry experts as they get under the chassis of the latest ad campaigns to hit SA’s consumers … it’s a ride geared for automotive marketers.

Brand adverts up for review:

Audi



BMW



Ford



Hyundai



Kia Motors



Mahindra



Mazda



Nissan



Toyota



Volkswagen

Panel members include:

Deon Wiggett , founder and creative director, Fairly Famous



Brenda Khumalo , client lead, Wunderman SA



Mongezi Mtati , marketing manager, Ornico



John Davenport, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide Johannesburg

EVENT DETAILS

Date: September 13 2019

Time: 7am to 9am

Venue: Houghton, Johannesburg

Tickets: R325 ex VAT

To book your seat, visit the Tiso Blackstar Events website or contact Jade Fleishman on FleishmanJ@tisoblackstar.co.za.