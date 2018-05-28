Mercedes-AMG S model combines performance SUV with V8 expertise

As early as 1999, Mercedes-AMG’s ML 55 set a milestone, not only by having one of the best high-performance V8’s ever created but also by being “a much less expensive way to obtain 5.4 litres of AMG magic than either sedan or a coupé”, according to an Australian Motoring review.

The combination of a high-performance engine in the skin of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) opened up a new market segment. The performance and sports-car brand now occupies a unique competitive position again as it presents its new mid-size SUV.

For the first time, a mid-size SUV is now also available with the powerful eight-cylinder biturbo in two output variants. The basis for this is the AMG 4.0‑litre V8 engine with 350kW (476hp) or 375kW (510hp) in the GLC 63 S and GLC 63 S Coupé variants. Acceleration from 0‑100km/h in just 3.8 seconds also demonstrates that the new SUVs hold a special position in their market segment.

The performance SUVs also feature air-spring suspension with adaptive adjustable damping, AMG Performance all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, a rear-axle, limited-slip differential, and a high-performance braking system.

As a visual indication of their links with Mercedes-AMG sports cars, the new models sport the AMG Panamericana grille, which was previously reserved for the AMG GT family. In addition, the new models offer all the advantages of a Mercedes-SUV: ample room for passengers and luggage, a comprehensive array of safety equipment, and superior traction, also in wet or wintry road conditions.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S and GLC 63 S Coupé occupy exceptional positions in their respective markets on every front. They are the only vehicles in their segment to be powered by an eight-cylinder biturbo engine. Mercedes-AMG thus meets the wishes of customers who, when considering a mid-size performance SUV, also look for a combination of superior power delivery and a highly emotive, unmistakable engine sound.