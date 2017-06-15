Test driving the new Rolls-Royce

Then it dawned on me.

Driving a new Rolls-Royce, you expect to be the object of envy, not pity. But it’s the latter that I was experiencing 15 minutes into my half-day loan of the R10m Rolls-Royce Dawn.

I was on the N1, beginning to let the twin-turbo 6.6l V12 engine stretch its legs, when I became aware of a siren behind me, and then of flashing blue lights in the rearview mirror. One of Jo’burg’s finest had noticed that the dealership had fitted illegal number-plates. After I followed him to the side of the road, he found the car’s paperwork wasn’t in order either.

So while I spent the next 20 minutes receiving a stern lecture on why I deserved to be locked up, passing motorists eyed me and the Dawn with pity and, yes, even scorn. Only when dealership staff arrived with the necessary plates and documentation, and replaced me as the object of the officer’s ire, was I allowed to go.

When I did, it was like inhabiting another world. The Dawn is a convertible but there was drizzle and chill in the air so I kept the top up. After the noise of hundreds of highway vehicles and a shrill traffic cop, the peace was glorious.