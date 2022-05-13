WATCH: How to know if you’re exercising hard enough
To keep your heart happy and healthy you should be exercising for 150 to 300 minutes a week. Watch this short video for other useful tips on how to exercise properly
13 May 2022 - 06:00
According to sports medicine expert Jon Patricios, the best time to exercise is in the morning. And you should be exercising for 150 to 300 minutes a week.
There’s an easy equation you can use to work out what your heart rate should be while working out.
