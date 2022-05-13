×

WATCH: How to know if you’re exercising hard enough

To keep your heart happy and healthy you should be exercising for 150 to 300 minutes a week. Watch this short video for other useful tips on how to exercise properly

13 May 2022 - 06:00 Dylan Bush & Mia Malan
Picture: ROBERT CIANFLONE/GETTY IMAGES
According to sports medicine expert Jon Patricios, the best time to exercise is in the morning. And you should be exercising for 150 to 300 minutes a week.

There’s an easy equation you can use to work out what your heart rate should be while working out.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

