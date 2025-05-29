ON THE GRAPEVINE
Grenache: South Africa’s answer to a warming wine world
How this heat-tolerant grape is shaping the future of winemaking
29 May 2025 - 05:00
As in fashion, wine trends change and need to future-proof — but they have to do so in advance because it takes four to five years before a commercial crop can be harvested. Because of climate change, the grape makeup of vineyards the world over is undergoing transformation.
In South Africa more examples of albariño, assyrtiko, verdelho and grenache — red and white — are making it to the shelves. These grapes are better suited to withstand heat and drought, and producers are wise to get them in the ground and cultivate a consumer market for them sooner rather than later...
