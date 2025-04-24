ON THE GRAPEVINE
FIONA McDONALD: From shame to fame: cheers to 100 years of pinotage
South Africa’s home-grown wine is winning new fans as it celebrates its centenary
24 April 2025 - 05:00
P is for … puny, precarious, patriotic, problematic, proud — and pinotage. And all of those words can be applied to South Africa’s home-grown grape. But there’s another P-word too: persistent.
In 1935, there were just four little seedlings left. That was the puny total of South African viticulturist and chemist Prof Izak Perold’s 1925 experiment in crossing pinot noir and hermitage, or cinsaut. (Get it? “Pinot” from pinot noir — plus the “tage” from hermitage.)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.