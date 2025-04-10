Sip, sip, hooray! The no-waste cocktail trend shaking up South Africa
From jollof-infused drinks to chutney-laced brandy, local bartenders are crafting creative, sustainable drinks with kitchen leftovers
10 April 2025 - 05:00
At Edge, a rooftop restaurant in Cape Town, chef Vusi Ndlovu runs a sustainability-focused no-waste kitchen.
One use for leftovers and offcuts is the restaurant’s bar. It’s where sommelier/mixologist Jaycee Kondo comes up with unusual mixed drinks, such as his slightly fiery Jollof cocktail. It’s made with repurposed jollof rice, a dish Ndlovu makes in the Senegalese style but using Nigerian spices. Kondo’s invention might remind you of a clarified Bloody Mary — beautifully softened, but with a decent spice kick...
