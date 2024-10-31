New life for an old dame: The Mount Nelson hotel freshens up
Without the historical nature of the building being ignored, fresh colours have been brought in as well as new features, which include a braai
A discreet evolution has taken place at The Mount Nelson. The grande dame of South African hotels has been given a contemporary, even quirky, touch-up that has helped it to No 28 in the global ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024.
In its 125 years as a landmark in Cape Town, The Nellie has seen wars and hosted celebrations and celebrities. Winston Churchill stayed there upon arrival to report on the South African War, Bill Clinton’s bodyguards wanted to trim its palm trees (and were denied permission), Oprah and John Lennon meditated in its gardens. Last year on the patio Sting had a table next to mine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.