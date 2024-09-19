It’s all Greek to Nic Charalambous
At Ouzeri, Nic Charalambous takes South Africans beyond the classics, offering more obscure Greek dishes to adventurous diners
Nic Charalambous is not a fan of fine dining. “I appreciate it, I just don’t love it. I find some of it too gimmicky ... a lot of restaurants don’t focus enough on the quality of the ingredient and the product,” the owner of Cape Town restaurant Ouzeri tells the FM.
Charalambous is no new hand in the kitchen, having started cooking while in high school, and studying at Silwood Kitchen. The environment didn’t immediately take, but private cheffing did. That left him feeling he hadn’t been moulded into any one way of cooking. “I feel I have a blank slate to work with and don’t have a particular style, which is quite nice,” he says...
