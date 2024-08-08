Now for the restaurant semigration
More and more Joburg restaurants are opening secondary establishments in Cape Town. It’s a different market, but an increasingly lucrative one
Some heavy-hitting Joburg restaurants have opened sister locations in Cape Town, and there’s more to come, with high-profile dining destination Marble set to open at the V&A Waterfront later this year, about eight years since it first made a splash in Jozi.
It’s the latest in a growing list of Joburg restaurants setting up shop in the Cape. Sandton-based Tang, for example, opened its second restaurant at the V&A Waterfront in May 2021 — an establishment that was crowned Africa’s best new restaurant at last year’s World Culinary Awards. Il Leone Mastrantonio — sister of Mastrantonio in Joburg — has a shop in the Waterkant area, and Bellagio recently opened a large restaurant nearby. Farro, originally in the Joburg suburb of Illovo, is now at Gabriëlskloof wine estate, where it has garnered an Eat Out star...
