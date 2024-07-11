This one is for the chocoholics
Theobroma is Greek for ‘food of the gods’, perfectly suited as the botanical name for the chocolate bean tree, Theobroma cacao
Rapt is Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, but one for adults, more inspired by Pop Art and maybe a hint of LSD than the Roald Dahl version for children. Not only in the décor and wall art, but the odd little chocolatey creations, the colours, the slightly unhinged imagination that’s been unleashed full-throttle in the shop-cum-studio that’s opened on Buitenkant Street, Cape Town.
In the back, where the factory’s a touch more industrial, less Andy Warhol, there are machines to mould chocolate into crazy designs. Some look like little robots. Others resemble miniature croissants in Day-Glo colours. There are machines that shape bonbons that are coated with natural vegetable dyes in such zany colours they look nothing like chocolates. Pop them in your mouth, though, and there’s little doubt...
