A taste of winter warmth in the winelands
The name says it all at Cabernet & Carne, a pop-up restaurant inspired by Paris’s famous l’Entrecôte
The name Cabernet & Carne implies two things: red wine and meat. And both are done exceptionally well at this new winter pop-up restaurant in Vergelegen Wine Estate in Somerset West.
The lunchtime-only restaurant takes its inspiration from Paris’s famous l’Entrecôte, whose reputation for a single-course menu of steak frites and simple salad has people queuing down the street. Like its muse, Cabernet & Carne tops its succulent sirloin with Café de Paris butter, a perfect balance of savoury flavours hinting at tarragon, anchovy, garlic and mild curry. The steak is served with perfect French fries and a crisp two-ingredient salad of leaves and finely sliced radish with a herby honey-mustard dressing. Simple perfection...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.