Eating out of the chef’s hand
Super-chef Peter Tempelhoff recently paired up with sushi chef Shin Takagi for a day of sushi delight. The secret, they say, is in the ingredients
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Renowned South African chef Peter Tempelhoff believes sushi is one of the most revered foods in the world. “What other cuisine do you end up eating out of the chef’s hand?” he asks. “I think it’s the most mysterious, most amazing cuisine in the world.”
It’s no surprise then, that his restaurant, Sushiya, recently hosted a sushi demonstration at the V&A Waterfront’s Time Out Market. The event, for which he partnered with chef Shin Takagi, co-founder of Sushiya and owner of two-star Michelin restaurant Zeniya in Kanazawa, Japan, was all about how to make and enjoy the Japanese dish...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.