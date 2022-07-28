Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
Samuel Johnson, the man sometimes credited with writing the first comprehensive English dictionary, famously said that “he who aspires to be a hero must drink brandy”.
Brandy was once the hero of SA’s spirit market — accounting for about 56% of all spirit sales in the early 1980s. But as the country opened up after democracy, and more cognacs and whiskies arrived, its star faded. Today it accounts for about 30% of the spirit market, with Klipdrift and Richelieu the biggest sellers...
OPPORTUNITY FOR MORE EXPORTS
SA brandy makes a play for Cognac’s title
Shortage of Hennessy means award-winning local brandies could gain bigger share of global markets
