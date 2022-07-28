×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Food

OPPORTUNITY FOR MORE EXPORTS

SA brandy makes a play for Cognac’s title

Shortage of Hennessy means award-winning local brandies could gain bigger share of global markets

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Samuel Johnson, the man sometimes credited with writing the first comprehensive English dictionary, famously said that “he who aspires to be a hero must drink brandy”.

Brandy was once the hero of SA’s spirit market — accounting for about 56% of all spirit sales in the early 1980s. But as the country opened up after democracy, and more cognacs and whiskies arrived, its star faded. Today it accounts for about 30% of the spirit market, with Klipdrift and Richelieu the biggest sellers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.