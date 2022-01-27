Life / Food restaurant review The secret to Mastrantonio’s longevity Mastrantonio has been an integral part of Joburg’s restaurant scene for a quarter century. What’s the recipe to its longevity? B L Premium

Joburg’s Mastrantonio is an outlier in the city’s restaurant space — an establishment that has lasted 25 years in a city with a short attention span.

In part, that success has been attributed to the sheer number of business meetings that have rumbled through the restaurant, and deals sealed at its tables. Over the years, Mastrantonio has cultivated a following that’s hard to match among political and business decision-makers in Joburg...