Life / Food RESTAURANTS: A peech of a pop-up Lockdown hasn’t been easy for SA’s chefs — but Candice Philip prevailed BL PREMIUM

Vicky Peech and her husband James had been fans of chef Candice Philip long before they asked her to set up a pop-up restaurant at the low-key, elegant Peech Hotel, located in Melrose in Joburg, last year.

The Peeches had eaten at GREI (Philip’s culinary baby) and other restaurants under her guidance, including the 500 and LDR X at The Saxon, and had been mightily impressed...