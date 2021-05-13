Life / Food RESTAURANTS: Chef Liam Tomlin expands his empire Amid the Covid carnage, chef Liam Tomlin is expanding and thriving BL PREMIUM

Chef-restaurateur Liam Tomlin had five restaurants in Cape Town and Franschhoek before Covid slammed into SA a year ago. Today he has seven.

It’s an unexpected trajectory precisely because the hospitality sector was perhaps the hardest hit of all. By some estimates, as many as 3,000 restaurants closed in the past year, including top spots like The Kitchen in Woodstock...