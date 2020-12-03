WINE: A new idea to know about

He started a process to determine how the best wines from around the world market their product, and found it’s through a strong association between the style of wine and region.

"If you look at Bordeaux, they have a particular association with specific style of wine … a cultivar or style associated with cabernet sauvignon and merlot. If you look at Burgundy, they have a strong association with pinot noir and chardonnay. In New Zealand there’s Marlborough, which is famous for its sauvignon blanc. Argentina’s Mendoza region has malbec and the Napa Valley in the US is known for its cabernet sauvignon."

To start something similar here, Bales teamed up with the winemakers of Constantia to bottle a classic white blend of sauvignon blanc and semillon — a style of wine this region does best.

Next in the series was Stellenbosch with a cabernet sauvignon. For the Breedekloof Wine Valley there’s a chenin blanc.

"Perhaps the success of the series has to do with a singular goal — in every region, we have sought to select the finest sites, passionate winemakers with long and respected track records, and their very best barrels. Then, together with these all-important components, to create a seamless blend that definitely represents the signature style of that region. By doing so, we hope to create proudly regional wines that compete and compare with the finest examples of their kind from anywhere in the world," says Bales.

The Stellenbosch cabernet sauvignon scooped a five-star rating in the John Platter wine ratings, The Constantia white 4½.

And the chenin? Five leading Breedekloof winemakers were involved in the selection and blending process, testing multiple blends together before creating what they believe is a world-class example of the wine. It also got five stars in its maiden release.

"These are luxury brands, not mainstream brands. This is showcasing what SA regions do best," Bales says.

The regional series can be found in some of SA’s most exclusive establishments. These include Marble in Joburg, and The Cellars-Hohenort and Tryn in Cape Town.