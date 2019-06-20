The president’s piscine Palace

Capetonians can be fickle when it comes to eating out. One minute you’re the flavour of the month, the next you’re the culinary equivalent of Steve Hofmeyr.

Of course some spots seem immortal in the eyes of locals. Bibi’s in Wynberg for rogan josh and koesisters. Borruso’s in Rondebosch for pizza. Belgravia’s Wembley Roadhouse for a late-night Whopper sandwich. Super Fisheries in Athlone for a great gatsby at the place where it all began.

But for a parcel of fish and chips? Now you’re into dangerous territory.

So when the president chose Palace Fisheries in rough-and-tumble Salt River for lunch on the go this week, he proclaimed he’d heard it was the best in Cape Town.

That’s fighting talk in a city where everyone has their favourite. Could it beat the crisp chips of Lucky Fish? The fresh fish of Snoekies? Hell, I’m surprised the Kalky’s lynch mob isn’t already marching up Main Road with flaming torches.