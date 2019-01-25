Shining a spotlight on SA’s premium wine-producing regions

"What they have done so well is create regional brands. If you’re in France and you want to drink a cabernet-style wine, you’ll look to Bordeaux. It’s what they’re famous for. If you want chardonnay you look to Burgundy. For syrah you go to the Rhône. If you’re in the south you drink rosé."

Enter Bales’ new "Regional Series", which aims to identify SA’s premium wine-producing regions, and shine a spotlight on the style which best defines that specific area. He has more than two decades’ experience in the Constantia winelands, so the valley was an obvious place to start.

"A classic Bordeaux blend of sauvignon blanc and semillon is the style that sets this valley apart," says Bales. "Historically it’s what the valley has done better than any other winemaking region."

That’s largely thanks to the valley’s sauvignon-friendly terroir: soils of decomposed granite, vineyards at altitude and the cooling effect of ocean breezes. And, by working with a selection of estates, the end result taps into a variety of vineyards to provide a true snapshot of the region.

Bales invited winemakers from all the estates that were members of the Constantia Wine Route and produced their own sauvignon blanc or semillon. That included household names such as Boela Gerber of Groot Constantia, JD Pretorius of Steenberg and Matthew Day of Klein Constantia.

Each of the seven winemakers tapped their best barrels, bringing samples of sauvignon blanc and semillon, wooded or not, to taste, blend and collaborate on one wine to rule them all.

"We knew we wanted it to be predominantly sauvignon blanc, with a wooded component of semillon," says Bales. "We didn’t want wines too green or too ripe. We were going for elegance and longevity."

Red alert

While the Constantia white blend — 900 cases of the 2018 vintage, blended and bottled by Pretorius at Steenberg — certainly ticks all the right boxes, it’s only the thin end of the wedge. The second release in the Regional Series is already maturing in bottle and, fittingly, it’s the red partner to the white Bordeaux-style blend.

Cabernet sauvignon is dubbed the "king" of the noble cultivars, and in the Cape vineyards there’s only one place to look for world-class cabernet.

"Stellenbosch is cabernet country," says Bales, who invited one winemaker from five distinct regions to contribute their best barrels to the final blend. And it’s an impressive roll call: Nico van der Merwe from Bottelary Hills, Morné Vrey from Delaire Graff, Jose Condé from Stark-Condé in the Jonkershoek valley, Abrie Beeslaar from Kanonkop, and Louis Strydom from Ernie Els Wines in the Helderberg.