This is big league brandy

Did you know that 2018 is KWV’s centennial year? To celebrate its bonanza of a birthday, the iconic local brand has released the crazily exclusive Centenary brandy

06 December 2018 - 11:09
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Did you know that 2018 is KWV’s centennial year? To celebrate its bonanza of a birthday, the iconic local brand has released the crazily exclusive Centenary brandy. This outrageously special spirit was made by blending some of the very first brandy that KWV made back in 1926 with some from the only barrel rescued from a fire that razed its historic cellars in 1942. Also in the blend are KWV’s rarest releases, which average around 42 years of age.

But here’s the kicker. KWV produced only 100 bottles of this serious collector’s item, which is selling at a whopping R100,000 a go — though 20% of that will go to a bursary fund for viti-and viniculture students.

If you do decide to splurge on one of these liquid gems, we say go the whole hog, live the fancy drinks dream and take KWV up on its exclusive buyer’s package: the first 10 buyers get business-class flights to Cape Town, a one-night stay at the V&A Waterfront’s Cape Grace hotel, VIP chauffeur services and a dinner and tasting with KWV master distiller Pieter de Bod. At the dinner, they’ll get to sample the brand’s premium potstill range, including the 30-year-old Nexus and the Centenary.

E-mail wineemporium@kwv.co.za for more info.

Whisky you need to drink right now: Jameson The Distiller’s Safe

Expect a liquid that is light and delicate and with lovely fragrances on the nose
27 days ago

This is big league brandy
