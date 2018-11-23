Life / Food

DINING OUT

Anyone for vegan ice cream?

Cape Town ice cream joint Unframed will be introducing 24 new flavours over summer — 20 of which are vegan

23 November 2018 - 13:14 Sarah Buitendach

This is a public service announcement: Cape Town ice cream joint Unframed will be introducing 24 new flavours over summer — 20 of which are vegan.

There are nutty options like almond and pistachio, and classic picks that include passion fruit and litchi. But there are also some rather zany combos: avocado green apple & lime, apricot bergamot, strawberry celery, chocolate tahini and caramel miso.

Now if Unframed could just send some of this up to Joburg to combat our scorching weather ...

Visit unframed.co.za

