The quest for the perfect cocktail: the margarita

My introduction to the margarita cocktail came way before my trip to Mexico. But it was that jaunt that truly opened my eyes. In addition, I learnt how to manage my intake and avoid a buckling hangover.

I had flown to Paris on Air France. The flight came with all the trimmings: a sip of champagne and snooty service. Then, as a staggering counterpoint, I flew from Paris to Mexico City on Aeroméxico.

Not long after takeoff there we were, standing in the aisles, swigging tequila in a riotous celebration of life, the volume turned up. Because Aeroméxico’s primary destination is Mexico, tequila is a complimentary drink after 11am on all flights.

The offspring of this disreputable spirit is of course the mighty and much celebrated — and imbibed — margarita. The story about the origin of the world’s most popular cocktail has many versions, but the one that appeals to me is that it was invented by Carlos "Danny" Herrera at his restaurant in Mexico in 1942.

Don Carlos was experimenting with cocktails and offered what was to become the margarita to one Margarita Henkel, the daughter of the then-German ambassador who was lolling about at his cantina. Since she was the first person to try the cocktail, it came to be known after her.

Another version goes that Ziegfeld dancer Marjorie King (Marjorie as in Margarita) claimed that tequila was the spirit that moved her — but only because, she insisted, she was allergic to all other hard liquor.

Here’s a thing: don’t underestimate this cocktail. It might look easy-peasy to prepare (and drink), but there are caveats. First, no dodgy-quality (crudo) tequila. But you really don’t need a top-level reposado (aged or "rested" tequila) for your margarita either. A good-quality 100% agave tequila is what you’re after.