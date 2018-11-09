Life / Food

Whisky you need to drink right now: Jameson The Distiller’s Safe

Expect a liquid that is light and delicate and with lovely fragrances on the nose

09 November 2018 - 11:04 Sarah Buitendach

Each month, Saverio Cardillo, whiskey savant and owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on the top tipple to get your hands on.

November’s pick: Jameson The Distiller’s Safe

Why? Being the head distiller at Midleton, the distillery in Ireland where Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Green Spot whiskey are made, means you probably know about creating a very drinkable dram. Brian Nation is the guy with this enviable job, and this particular whiskey was created by him to show off his remarkable skill. A safe is a tool he would use in the distillation process — hence the name. This is part of Jameson’s exclusive The Whiskey Makers series — the other two offerings in it are from its head blender and cooper (the guy who manages the whiskey barrels) respectively.

The deal: This whiskey might be only five to six years old, but age isn’t the big thing in this instance. Rather, it is a showcase of distillation. Expect a liquid that is light and delicate and with lovely fragrances on the nose.

This is a perfect easy-drinking choice.

For more info and to buy Sav’s pick, visit bottegawhiskey.com

But wait, there’s more: The FM is giving away a bottle of whiskey, courtesy of Bottega Whiskey Club, to the writer of our best reader’s letter for November.

The winner will be notified by us and have the whiskey delivered to his or her door.

It’s as easy as that.

Whisky to buy right now: Ardbeg An Oa

If you consider whisky not to be a summer drink, think again
Life
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Wonder women of popular culture
Life
2.
BOOK REVIEW: 21 Lessons for the 21st Century
Life / Books
3.
A golden weekend in The Maluti Mountains
Life / Music
4.
Whisky you need to drink right now: Jameson The ...
Life / Food

Related Articles

Whisky to buy right now: Hudson Manhattan Rye
Life / Food

Whisky to buy right now: Kilkerran Eight-Year-Old Cask Strength
Life / Food

Whisky to buy right now: The Macallan
Life / Food

Whisky to buy right now: The Glenlivet Code
Life / Food

Whisky you need to buy right now: Kamiki
Life / Food

Whisky you need to buy right now: Redbreast 12-year-old
Life / Food

Whisky you need to buy right now: GlenDronach Peated Whisky
Life / Food

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.