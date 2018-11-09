Whisky you need to drink right now: Jameson The Distiller’s Safe

Each month, Saverio Cardillo, whiskey savant and owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on the top tipple to get your hands on.

November’s pick: Jameson The Distiller’s Safe

Why? Being the head distiller at Midleton, the distillery in Ireland where Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Green Spot whiskey are made, means you probably know about creating a very drinkable dram. Brian Nation is the guy with this enviable job, and this particular whiskey was created by him to show off his remarkable skill. A safe is a tool he would use in the distillation process — hence the name. This is part of Jameson’s exclusive The Whiskey Makers series — the other two offerings in it are from its head blender and cooper (the guy who manages the whiskey barrels) respectively.

The deal: This whiskey might be only five to six years old, but age isn’t the big thing in this instance. Rather, it is a showcase of distillation. Expect a liquid that is light and delicate and with lovely fragrances on the nose.

This is a perfect easy-drinking choice.

