Life / Food

DRINKS

Stock up the cellar with these picks

Settle in on the couch with a good book and one of these guys

26 April 2018 - 13:45

Settle in on the couch with a good book and one of these guys — they’re all good go-tos for the impending long weekend.

Broad Valley Pinot Noir 2015

It has smoky, nutmeg aromas on the nose, and flavours of black cherry and cassis. This is a superb New World expression of a Burgundian-style pinot noir.

Recommended retail price is about R215 but visit broadvalleywines.co.za for more info

Waverley Hills SMV 2013

Winemaker Johan Delport reckons that the fullness and softness of this blend (shiraz, mourvedre and viognier) will complement marinated meat dishes like duck and fillet steak, as well as saucy pasta dishes or pork belly.

Available from the farm directly, online at R140 a bottle. waverleyhills.co.za

Kleine Zalze Cellar Selection Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2017

Carefully blended to highlight both the ripe dark plum cabernet fruit on the nose and palate and the merlot savoury characters and velvety tannins. This is an elegant, balanced wine that should age gracefully (if you manage to resist it now, obviously).

You can buy this online at Cyber Cellar for R80. cybercellar.com

Vine takes root in Soweto

One of Joburg’s biggest and most iconic areas is not traditionally a wine drinking stronghold, but, times are a-changin’
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
LUXURY TRAVEL: Could it get any better than this?
Life / Travel
2.
BOOK REVIEW: The tattooist of Auschwitz
Life / Books
3.
Where to go for sensational seasonal shopping
Life
4.
Stock up the cellar with these picks
Life / Food

Related Articles

MARTINI MASTER CLASS: A guide to the driest of drinks
Life / Food

Whiskey you need to buy right now: Redbreast 12-year-old
Life / Food

New in Cape Town: rice and other things nice
Life / Food

LUXURY TRAVEL: Could it get any better than this?
Life / Travel

Whisky you need to buy right now: GlenDronach Peated Whisky
Life / Food

Anyone for tequila?
Life / Food

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.