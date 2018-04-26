Stock up the cellar with these picks

Settle in on the couch with a good book and one of these guys — they’re all good go-tos for the impending long weekend.

Broad Valley Pinot Noir 2015

It has smoky, nutmeg aromas on the nose, and flavours of black cherry and cassis. This is a superb New World expression of a Burgundian-style pinot noir.

Recommended retail price is about R215 but visit broadvalleywines.co.za for more info

Waverley Hills SMV 2013

Winemaker Johan Delport reckons that the fullness and softness of this blend (shiraz, mourvedre and viognier) will complement marinated meat dishes like duck and fillet steak, as well as saucy pasta dishes or pork belly.

Available from the farm directly, online at R140 a bottle. waverleyhills.co.za

Kleine Zalze Cellar Selection Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2017

Carefully blended to highlight both the ripe dark plum cabernet fruit on the nose and palate and the merlot savoury characters and velvety tannins. This is an elegant, balanced wine that should age gracefully (if you manage to resist it now, obviously).

You can buy this online at Cyber Cellar for R80. cybercellar.com