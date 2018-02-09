Life / Food

AY, CARAMBA!

Anyone for tequila?

Move over gin, there’s a new drink in town

09 February 2018 - 13:39 Sarah Buitendach

Ah, tequila. Perhaps you remember knocking the stuff back at some dodgy club in Fourways/ Claremont/Florida Road/ Grahamstown (choose applicable den of iniquity). Most likely, you don’t.

But times are a-changing, and the Mexican spirit is moving with them — and up in levels of sophistication, at that. In fact, if you had to call a major trend in the world of booze, it would be that tequila is the new drink of choice.

"What?" we hear you gasp. "That stuff that tastes like hospital disinfectant?" Yip. But don’t take our word for it. Ask George Clooney. Last year, he sold his high-end tequila brand Casamigos to alcohol house Diageo for US$1bn. And to kick off 2018, Bacardi bought premium tequila brand Patrón in a deal that put its value at $5.1bn.

So you get the gist.

But the trick here is twofold. First, to really be on-trend (and dare we say extremely pretentious), you’ve got to seek out the artisanal, niche stuff — the kind you can casually drop into a conversation and sound as if you’ve been distilling agave nectar (that’s what the fiery liquor is made from) for yourself in Guadalajara, Mexico, for years now. Second, you do not do tequila shooters. You sip it, as you would any other quality drink.

This is where Fortaleza comes in, because it’s now available in SA. It is a small-batch, hand-crafted, 100% agave tequila that comes from the aptly named town of Tequila, in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

The small family-owned distillery, located on the slopes of an extinct volcano among maturing blue agave plants, is where fifth-generation tequila maker Guillermo Erickson Sauza makes tequila — using the same production methods employed by his forefathers.

From a cachet perspective, it’s exactly what you need. And, because we have tried it, we can say it tastes extremely (surprisingly) good; it’s smooth and dangerously easy to drink.

There are three varieties available. They will all look good in your liquor cabinet and are for sale at Norman Goodfellows, Makro and other bottle stores nationwide.

How Fever-Tree mixers are creating a fizz

The upmarket tonic and mixers maker benefits as gin sales in Britain leap more than 100% in the first half of 2017, helped by demand for premium ...
Companies
15 days ago

Monkey 47, a storied gin

South Africans can sample a taste of the Black Forest, at select bars around the country, but bottles will be hard to come by
Life
3 months ago

Rum: the next big trend to float your ice cube

Are we about to follow rum's journey from pirate to premium? We aargh, say experts
Business
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Classic The Taming of the Shrew becomes a sister ...
Life / Theatre
2.
Anyone for tequila?
Life / Food
3.
LISTEN: Have podcast, will travel
Life / Travel
4.
New Netflix series a treat in many ways
Life / On The Screen

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.