The rise of SA confectionery companies

Either you think it’s the cheesiest occasion of the year or you’re known for your sappy displays of affection. Whatever your style, treats from these SA confectionery companies are the gateway to bliss, and there’s no doubt they make the perfect gift.

A taste for the exotic

Ma Mère Confections produces artisanal sweets with unusual and exotic flavours. Think toasted coconut marshmallows swirled with salted butter caramel and white chocolate, vanilla, olive oil and almond nougat.

The Cape Town company is run by founder Lexi Bird, who has a background in advertising, and her team. Their core focus is nougats, brittles and Parisian macarons.

You can find Ma Mère Confections at its factory (by appointment only) at 5 Loop Street in Maitland, Cape Town.

Visit mamere.co.za or follow @mamereconfections on Instagram