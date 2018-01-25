Life / Food

WINE: Top picks from a top sommelier

Heard it through the grapevine

25 January 2018 - 11:22 Sarah Buitendach
Tinashe Nyamudoka
Tinashe Nyamudoka

Give your next dinner party the edge by serving up vino that’s seriously en vogue. We asked Tinashe Nyamudoka, head sommelier at Cape Town’s award-winning restaurant The Test Kitchen, for his top three picks. Here’s what he suggests:

Kumusha White Blend 2016. Nyamudoka’s maiden wine, a blend of chenin blanc and sémillon from the Slanghoek Valley, is a great food companion;

Kleine Zalze Family Reserve cabernet sauvignon 2013. This wine is really coming out of its shackles and the tannins are starting to loosen up. It has oomph and will handle a perfectly grilled steak; and

Jordan Mellifera Natural Sweet 2016. It’s not sticky or too cloying, but has just the right sugariness to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Life
1 day ago

Nice ice, baby

On hot and sunny days having ice cream remains a favourite way of cooling off
Life
1 day ago

A wee weekend getaway

January frazzling you already?
Life
1 day ago

