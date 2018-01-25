WINE: Top picks from a top sommelier

Give your next dinner party the edge by serving up vino that’s seriously en vogue. We asked Tinashe Nyamudoka, head sommelier at Cape Town’s award-winning restaurant The Test Kitchen, for his top three picks. Here’s what he suggests:

Kumusha White Blend 2016. Nyamudoka’s maiden wine, a blend of chenin blanc and sémillon from the Slanghoek Valley, is a great food companion;

Kleine Zalze Family Reserve cabernet sauvignon 2013. This wine is really coming out of its shackles and the tannins are starting to loosen up. It has oomph and will handle a perfectly grilled steak; and

Jordan Mellifera Natural Sweet 2016. It’s not sticky or too cloying, but has just the right sugariness to satisfy a sweet tooth.