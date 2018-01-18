FOOD PRODUCTION: An idea worth its salt

It’s the stuff of dystopian nightmares and Mad Max films. But given that the worlds of reality and dark futuristic dreams seem to be converging on the Mother City, it is perhaps not an unrealistic vision for summer at the end of 2018 there. The Western Cape’s dams teeter on the verge of being empty and its people may be finding it hard to imagine a time when baths and car washing were daily indulgences; and yet the province is a part of SA that is flanked with almost endless water — the ocean.

Desalinisation can make some of this usable, but the sea, salty as it is, might just offer another glimmer of hope to the parched province — by irrigating vegetables.

Sound outrageous? How could harsh, brackish sea water be used to grow anything?

Capetonian experiential designer Hannerie Visser has set about proving this widely held attitude dead wrong. She and her team at Studio H have initiated a speculative project to get South Africans thinking about growing and producing what we eat sans water and to develop alternative ways to cultivate food.

But let’s take a step back. What is experiential design, and what does Studio H do? To put it plainly, and as the name suggests, it designs experiences and events — especially relating to food. So, for example, the team is involved in events for big clients such as Nando’s and Woolworths, organising a food festival and producing a magazine about food. It also handles installations and projects like the ones you might see in the centre court of a shopping mall that aim to get people thinking about matters such as sustainability and the provenance of what we eat.