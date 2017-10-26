Life / Food

Wine: It’s quads for the Van Wyks

Two are named for winemaker’s daughters

26 October 2017 - 12:21 Prakash Naidoo

Top winemaker Justin van Wyk, responsible for creating the signature wines at the Constantia Glen estate, has launched a range carrying his family name.

The four new wines under the Van Wyk Family Wines label are different from the Bordeaux-styles that Constantia Glen is known for and uses grapes sourced from selected vineyards across the Western Cape.

The wines are, however, crafted at the Constantia Glen winery and are available for purchase and tasting at the estate’s tasting room.

Among them is a Chenin Blanc, made from grapes from a 37-year-old vineyard in the Slanghoek Valley in the Breedekloof, and another made from pure Syrah fruit that is matured for 12 months in second-fill French oak barrels.

The other two wines are named after Van Wyk’s daughters Rebecca May, which is a blend of Cinsaut and Syrah and Olivia Grace, a Cape white blend of Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay, Riesling and Viognier.

He says the wines showcase the diversity of the Cape’s soils and climates.

The wines are also available at a few fine dining restaurants and boutique wine shops.

