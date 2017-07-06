Paul's ice cream dream

Of course, he had no idea how to make ice cream. But he believed there was a science to it — so began trying to make ice cream in his parents’ kitchen.

As a millennial, Paul grew up with food programmes on television, so he soaked up the concepts of alternative cooking techniques, flavours and ingredients.

Soon, he began holding waffle and ice cream parties at his mom’s art studio. It went so well that, occasionally, random people just pitched up as well. "We sat in the garden. It was the beginning of the journey," he says.

Expanding ambition

So Ballen expanded his ambition. He began making ice cream in larger amounts, and then selling it at his favourite haunts, like the hipster café Wolves, in the swish suburb of Illovo, near Sandton.

Some weeks he’d sell 30l — no small sacrifice considering he was doing it all by hand— one litre at a time.

He’d promote it using Twitter and Instagram, putting up live feeds of him churning the product. People would either collect it from his parents’ home in Saxonwold or he’d deliver.

By this time, his mother had had enough of him invading her kitchen, so Ballen was banished to the garage. He spent nights there churning ice cream on trestle tables.

Then it got more "formal". When he turned 21 he got an ice-cream machine for a birthday present.