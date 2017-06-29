Pop in for Pot Luck

The Cape Town restaurant of award-winning chef Luke Dale-Roberts, Pot Luck Club, will have a pop-up version in Johannesburg.

The iconic eatery, situated at The Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock, will be housed in Johannesburg at the new Marabi Jazz Bar in Hallmark House in the Maboneng district.

The Johannesburg kitchen will be manned by head chef Freddie Dias and will serve a selection of favourites from the Cape Town restaurant, including some of the famous tapas-style dishes, as well as new dishes exclusive to the Maboneng branch.

The restaurant will host dinners from Thursday to Saturday, as well as their popular Sunday lunches.

The “Pop” Luck Club at the Marabi Club launches on Thursday, July 6 and will remain open until the end of September 2017.