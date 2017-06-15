WINE: A Loubser family affair

Life / Food

Noted specialist méthode cap classique producer John Loubser will be leaving Steenberg Vineyards after 15 years to focus his attention on Silverthorn Wines.

Loubser started making cap classique from his own vines on a small family farm in Robertson. Initially producing just 3,500 bottles of cap classique, made under contract at Steenberg in 2004, it has grown to current production levels of 38,000 bottles a year.

Silverthorn, a 10.5ha farm on the banks of the Breede River, was bought by Loubser’s father-in-law in 1976 and taken over by the Loubsers in 1999.

The move to Silverthorn will be a family affair, with Loubser’s wife, Karen, handling the sales, marketing and administration side of the business.

Their daughter, Faine, handles all Silverthorn’s social media, while son Tivon helps with wine shows and deliveries. Even the family rottweiler Thena plays a supporting role.

Loubser was the Diners Club winemaker of the year in 2003 and became a member of the Cape Winemakers Guild in 2005.

