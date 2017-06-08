Coffee: awake and full of beans

"When a 16-year-old from Arizona contacted us and asked for stickers because of loving the brand so much," Van den Heerik recalls, "I said: ‘Sean, we might have something really good here.’" Sean is Sean Kristafor, a former general manager of GNC SA, part of the Clicks Group, who launched Black Insomnia Coffee after retiring from corporate life.

Van den Heerik and Kristafor took a leap of faith and got busy setting up a platform to make it possible to serve an international clientele. "On January 5 the incorporation of Black Insomnia in Delaware went through and on March 1, we started selling on Amazon," says Van den Heerik.

Next thing, the cast of the Today Show was tasting Black Insomnia on the show and articles about it appeared in everything from Grub Street to Time magazine and Esquire, and on Fox News. "We went from 30 orders a day in SA ... to 30 orders a minute in the States," says Van den Heerik.

Coffee trends are a little different in the US and Europe to what they are in SA. "We notice that at the moment there is a huge demand for coffees that ... give a bit more of a kick," says Van den Heerik. "People are looking for something different, something with a bit more energy that is a bit more potent than other coffee."