Foraging for fungi

Fungi fever has hit the Delheim wine estate again this year, and it promises to be wild — wild with mushrooms, that is.
It’s time for the estate’s annual wild mushroom forage, which has so grown in popularity that it was highly commended in the best wine event category of the Drinks International Wine Tourism Challenge.
Other than the mushroom hunt, the day’s outing includes lessons on how to identify, forage for and clean your hand-picked mushrooms. It is led by Delheim’s Nora Sperling-Thiel and Gary Goldman, fondly known among locals as the "Mushroom Fundi".
Sperling-Thiel learnt the art of seasonal foraging from her mother, and has been collecting mushrooms on the wine farm since she was a child.
The day begins with a workshop on mushroom identification held in the estate’s vat cellar, after which participants take a short walk to the pine forest for the forage.
This is followed by a three-course meal prepared by chef Bruce von Pressentin that features mushrooms paired with Delheim wines. Among the dishes this year are sautéed oysters, pickled shiitake mushrooms, foie gras parfait with wild mushroom bon bons and baked Valrhona chocolate and porcini teacups.
The event is limited to adults only and costs R695 per person, with just 40 people per day. It will be held on June 15, 16 and 30 and July 1 at Delheim estate on Knorhoek Road, Simonsberg. Booking is through Computicket.
