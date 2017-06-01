Foraging for fungi

Fungi fever has hit the Delheim wine estate again this year, and it promises to be wild — wild with mushrooms, that is.

It’s time for the estate’s annual wild mushroom forage, which has so grown in popularity that it was highly commended in the best wine event category of the Drinks International Wine Tourism Challenge.

Other than the mushroom hunt, the day’s outing includes lessons on how to identify, forage for and clean your hand-picked mushrooms. It is led by Delheim’s Nora Sperling-Thiel and Gary Goldman, fondly known among locals as the "Mushroom Fundi".