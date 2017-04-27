Treasure Chest Wine Show in Margate

SA has a wine sector that dates back almost 360 years. Yet, today, less than 2% of the industry is black owned.

In an attempt to redress the imbalance, the Treasure Chest Wine Show introduces the crème of SA’s most exciting black-owned wine brands. The show, which has already had successful runs in Durban, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Pretoria, is now heading to Margate on KwaZulu Natal’s south coast.