Treasure Chest Wine Show in Margate

SA has a wine sector that dates back almost 360 years. Yet, today, less than 2% of the industry is black owned.
In an attempt to redress the imbalance, the Treasure Chest Wine Show introduces the crème of SA’s most exciting black-owned wine brands. The show, which has already had successful runs in Durban, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Pretoria, is now heading to Margate on KwaZulu Natal’s south coast.
The Treasure Chest group includes some of SA’s top "winepreneurs" representing companies such as African Roots, Bayede, Bridge of Hope, Cape Dreams, Lathitha Wines, M’Hudi, The Township Winery, Thembi, Thokozani Wines, La RicMal and Women In Wine.
Attendees of the South Coast Bike Festival, which runs from April 27-30, will have the opportunity to taste and purchase a selection of varietals from this collection.
Please login or register to comment.