OUT & ABOUT: Plett Food & Film Festival

The food and film festival is part of the Plett Arts Festival, which runs from June 30 to July 23. It will include screenings of July Tangerines, directed by Zara Urushadze, and Casablanca, directed by Michael Curtiz.

SA chef Jenny Morris, fondly known as the "giggling gourmet", will be preparing foods that are paired with the films. Morris has had a long association with Moroccan cuisine.

Tickets are available from the Plett Tourism office and on Quicket from the end of April.