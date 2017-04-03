3 meals for big deals
Need to impress potential clients? Celebrating that big tender you just nabbed? Here are three top spots that the Financial Mail rates highly
Thali
At Thali in Cape Town, Indian-inspired tapas are the thing. A good thing, it turns out. The spot is the brainchild of chef Liam Tomlin. If you haven’t eaten at his original Chefs Warehouse in the Cape Town CBD, we suggest you go immediately. He’s got one menu offering — a set selection of small plates for two at R620.
Nab a table in the welcoming but frenetic Gardens eatery, grab a good bottle of wine or two, and by the fourth fresh, spicy and fragrant dish, you’ll be hooked on tandoori meat, morsels of curry and fresh riata, while wondering how to make space for the rest of the food to come.
Thali, (021) 286-2110
Urbanologi
It’s about as hipster as you get, but this downtown Jo’burg restaurant is easily one of the best that the City of Gold is fielding now. It’s part of the Mad Giant brewery, so you sit in a cavernous warehouse, alongside massive industrial beer-making machinery, in a cool industrial-chic space created by local design heavyweight Haldane Martin. And then excellent food arrives.
The restaurant also does small plates to share, this time with an Asian influence. There’s good crispy pork belly with tamarind dressing; coal-fired broccoli with gorgonzola; and steamed brioche with truffle crème and beetroot salt.
Not sure what to order? Let the exceptional staff make the decision for you. They know their stuff.
Urbanologi, (011) 492-0901
Luke Dale-Roberts at The Saxon
Those in the know will have eaten at one of chef Dale-Roberts’s restaurants before. In the culinary sense, he’s what William Kentridge is to art in SA — a superstar.
Dale-Roberts’s Jo’burg space at the Saxon Hotel is a stand-out jewel in his epicurean crown. And it has recently introduced its new Four Hands menu.
As the name suggests, it features a collaborative food offering, and was created by Dale-Roberts and the restaurant’s head chef, Candice Philip. Pick five courses from the nine on offer and pair them with an excellent selection of local wines.
We suggest the sea bass tartare with pickled shimeji mushrooms, lovage pesto and garlic catalan as the standout dish.
The Saxon, (011) 292-6000
Please login or register to comment.