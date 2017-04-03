3 meals for big deals

At Thali in Cape Town, Indian-inspired tapas are the thing. A good thing, it turns out. The spot is the brainchild of chef Liam Tomlin. If you haven’t eaten at his original Chefs Warehouse in the Cape Town CBD, we suggest you go immediately. He’s got one menu offering — a set selection of small plates for two at R620.

Nab a table in the welcoming but frenetic Gardens eatery, grab a good bottle of wine or two, and by the fourth fresh, spicy and fragrant dish, you’ll be hooked on tandoori meat, morsels of curry and fresh riata, while wondering how to make space for the rest of the food to come.

Thali, (021) 286-2110

Urbanologi